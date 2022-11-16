M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,578 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pearson were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.87) to GBX 910 ($10.69) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.10) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

