M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 433.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NBIX opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

