M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

