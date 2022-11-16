M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

