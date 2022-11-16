M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 479,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 385.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

