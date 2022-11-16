M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,370. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ZEN stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

