M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

