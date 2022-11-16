M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.