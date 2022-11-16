M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,097 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 5.7 %

Sunnova Energy International Profile

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.