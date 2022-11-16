M&T Bank Corp Buys 736 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

