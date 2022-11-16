M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 71,696 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,696 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

RKLB stock opened at 5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

