M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
MGC opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.76.
