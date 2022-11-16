M&T Bank Corp Has $262,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Invesco stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

