M&T Bank Corp Has $265,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,234,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after buying an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.8 %

G opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,713 shares of company stock worth $5,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

