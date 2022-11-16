M&T Bank Corp Has $268,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

