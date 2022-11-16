M&T Bank Corp Has $268,000 Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,608,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

Get Rating

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

