M&T Bank Corp Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

