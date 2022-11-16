M&T Bank Corp Has $276,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

