M&T Bank Corp Has $279,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 216.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

