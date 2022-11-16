M&T Bank Corp Has $283,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

