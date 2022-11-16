M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Itron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

ITRI stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.30. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

