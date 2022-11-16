M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $347.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

