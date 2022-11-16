M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 51.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

