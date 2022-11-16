M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 63,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 28,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.4 %

Ryanair Company Profile

RYAAY stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

