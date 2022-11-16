M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.