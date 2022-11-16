M&T Bank Corp Invests $254,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 134.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cadence Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

