M&T Bank Corp Invests $256,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

