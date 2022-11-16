M&T Bank Corp Invests $258,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 923.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 364,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,448,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

HLMN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

