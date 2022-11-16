M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after buying an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after buying an additional 166,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

