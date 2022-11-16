M&T Bank Corp Purchases 123 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

MGK stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.72.

