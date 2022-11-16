M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,494 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

