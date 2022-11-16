M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,660 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 9.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

