M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,726 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 144.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST opened at $170.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

