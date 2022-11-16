M&T Bank Corp Purchases 230 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

IIPR stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

