M&T Bank Corp Purchases 365 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.