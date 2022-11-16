M&T Bank Corp Purchases 938 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

