M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.0 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.