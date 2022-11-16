M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

