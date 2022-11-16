M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

