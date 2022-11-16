M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Up 2.4 %

AVT stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

