M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

