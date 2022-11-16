M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3 %

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

