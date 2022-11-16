M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $8,992,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

