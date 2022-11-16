M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,020,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

