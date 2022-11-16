M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.8 %

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

RYN opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.