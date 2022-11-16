M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $163,986. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

