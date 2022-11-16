M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,543 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

