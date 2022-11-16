M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,023 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

