M&T Bank Corp Sells 472 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.