M&T Bank Corp Sells 50,187 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 23.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.02.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

